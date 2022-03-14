Compost bins, rain barrels available for pre-order through OHSWA

UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority is partnering with EnviroWorld to make compost bins and rain barrels available for local residents to pre-order at discounted prices.
Compost bins are used to make things like vegetable scraps, yard waste and newspaper into soil for a garden.
Rain barrels can help cut down on water expenses by conserving rainwater to water gardens or lawns, wash cars, or even drink if treated properly.
The compost bin is $60 and the rain barrel is $70. Both products are by FreeGarden.
The pre-order deadline is April 6 and pick-up appointments can be scheduled starting April 22.
