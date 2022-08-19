Concerts series kicks off at Historic Old St. John's Church this Sunday

UTICA, N.Y. – The first in what organizers hope to be an ongoing concert series will be held this Sunday at the Historic Old St. John’s Church on Bleecker Street in Utica.
Sunday’s free concert will feature the Ida Tili-Trebicka trio, with Tili-Trebicka on the piano, vocals by Janet Brown and violin by William Knuth.
Organizers say this is not a religious event and all members of the community are invited to attend.
"We wanted to start a concert series, we knew. But a piano is hard to move, so if you have a piano already in the church, then you can invite musicians, not just pianists but other musicians that would be part of like what we're having Sunday which is a trio. It's a vocalist, a violinist and a pianist,” said Joyce Showalter, organizer.
The concert starts at 3 p.m.
A second event is also planned for Sept. 18 featuring the Theresa Chen Jazz Trio.