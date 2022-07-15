Construction underway at site of new cancer center in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. – Construction has started at the site of what will be the new Upstate Cancer Center location in Verona.
Upstate Medical University is moving the cancer center from Oneida to the site of the former Joel’s Front Yard Steak House at the corner of Route 365 and Route 31.
Ground was broken at the site in October, but progress is finally being made on the foundation.
The Upstate Cancer Center at Verona will offer medical oncology, radiation therapy, surgical subspecialties, radiology, laboratory, pharmacy and consultative services.