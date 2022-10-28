Cool to be Kind: Fourth graders at Jones Elementary rewarded for kindness

UTICA, N.Y. -- Fourth-graders in Mrs. Marris' class at Jones Elementary School were rewarded for their kindness with a pizza party, Friday.
The class entered the “Cool to be Kind” contest after completing various tasks to show their kindness to one another. But not only that, they are experts in manners.
NewsChannel 2 was impressed with how many of the students raised their hands and waited before speaking. They also used a lot of please and thank-yous.
The class earned their pizza from O'Scugnizzo and Ramon's even sent half-moons, which the kids were especially excited about.
NewsChannel 2 thanks all the sponsors who sent goodies for these kind kids.
There will be one more pizza party giveaway next Friday, Nov. 4.