Cool to be Kind winner: Mrs. Gray's first-grade class at N.A. Walbran Elementary School

ORISKANY, N.Y. – Mrs. Gray’s first-grade class at N.A. Walbran Elementary School in Oriskany won during the second week of the Cool to be Kind contest and was rewarded with a pizza party.
The students had to fill out the “pizza pie of kindness” by completing tasks like giving a classmate a compliment and letting someone skip them in line.
The kids received a goodie bag along with the pizza from O’Scugnizzo Pizzeria and halfmoons from Ramon’s Bakery.
Friday was the last day to enter.
Two more winners will be chosen over the next two weeks.