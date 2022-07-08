Cooperstown Food Pantry receives $2,000 award to support farmers' marker voucher program

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Cooperstown Food Pantry has received a $2,000 Community Health Award from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield to support its farmers’ market voucher program.
Excellus awards these funds to help launch, expand and sustain local programs and services that promote health.
The program provides vouchers to families who utilize the food pantry so they can purchase fresh produce at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market.
“By providing the funds needed to purchase fresh, local fruits and vegetables, we help remove one of the barriers to community health. We believe that everyone should have access to fresh, healthy food options,” said Will Kleffner, director of the food pantry.
The food pantry was established 45 years ago to address food insecurity and poverty in Northern Otsego County.