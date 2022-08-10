Copper Café holds grand opening at Arc Herkimer Mall in Ilion

ILION, N.Y. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of the Copper Café in the Arc Herkimer Mall.
The café is part of Arc Herkimer’s Career Connections division, which provides skill development opportunities for Arc clients while also contributing to the community.
People with intellectual and developmental disabilities working at the cafe have a chance to train and develop skills in the restaurant and hospitality industries.
“At the Copper Café, people supported can expand job readiness skills in cooking, food prep, food safety, customer service, and point of sale,” says Kevin Crosley, President/CEO, Arc Herkimer. “This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity not only for these individuals to gain hands-on experience to prepare for future employment at other local restaurants but also for the agency to continue our vision of building community.”
The menu includes sandwiches, smoothies and baked goods.