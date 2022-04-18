 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins,
Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Heavy, wet snow
could lead to scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could be as high as 1 to 2
inches per hour, with isolated areas approaching 3 inches per
hour at times. Snow totals will be highly elevation dependent,
with the highest totals in the higher terrain.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Copper City Community Connection allowing non-members to try out free activities for a week

  Updated
  • 0

ROME, N.Y. – The Copper City Community Connection in Rome is offering seniors a chance to try out their events and activities free for a week.

Starting Monday, non-members can utilize the services and participate in some of the center’s programs to see if they’d like to join. This includes wellness classes, dinners, dances and fundraising events.

“This afternoon we have painting; we hired an instructor. We have card players who come in and play cards, we have dinners, 4-C Cafe to-go, so you can pick your dinner up and take it home with you. We have a host of things going on this week,” said Executive Director Susan Streeter.

The free week of activities lasts through April 22.

Copper City Community Connection is located at 305 E. Locust St.

