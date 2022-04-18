Copper City Community Connection allowing non-members to try out free activities for a week

ROME, N.Y. – The Copper City Community Connection in Rome is offering seniors a chance to try out their events and activities free for a week.
Starting Monday, non-members can utilize the services and participate in some of the center’s programs to see if they’d like to join. This includes wellness classes, dinners, dances and fundraising events.
“This afternoon we have painting; we hired an instructor. We have card players who come in and play cards, we have dinners, 4-C Cafe to-go, so you can pick your dinner up and take it home with you. We have a host of things going on this week,” said Executive Director Susan Streeter.
The free week of activities lasts through April 22.
Copper City Community Connection is located at 305 E. Locust St.