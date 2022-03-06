 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome,
Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Oneida,
western Madison, southeastern Cayuga, northern Cortland, southeastern
Onondaga and northwestern Chenango Counties through 645 PM EST...

At 557 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Marcellus to Cascade. Movement was east at
50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Onondaga, Syracuse, De Witt, Sullivan, Oneida, Lenox, Pompey, Eaton,
Chittenango and Canastota.

This includes the following highway exits...
New York Interstate 81 between 13 and 16, and near 18.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Copper City offers brew in a can

  • Updated
  • 0
Copper City offers brew in a can

ROME, N.Y. - Copper City Brewing Company is now canning beer with its own canning machine, which opened the door for the small brewery in Rome to distribute its brews. 

The business bought the canning machine about a year ago which was a 100-thousand dollar investment. 

With the pandemic, it took time to get all the products to use with the canning machine, but this week, it made its debut. 

Danny Frieden, the co-owner of Copper City brewing company, said they are canning "black hat hacked stout", "The Delta Double IPA," and the "Out of the Stratasbeer" New England IPA. 

Frieden said, "Adding the canning line is a great big deal. That is a big step for a brewery this size. So that means you are right on the edge of full distribution and that's when it gets extremely scary because then you're too big to be small and too small to be big."

Copper City expects to deliver as far as Syracuse and locally to Marcy Beverage, Price Chopper, and Hannaford. 

During the pandemic, they produced barrel-aged beers that should be ready soon.

Owners say their next investment will be more patio space. 

Recommended for you