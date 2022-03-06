Copper City offers brew in a can

ROME, N.Y. - Copper City Brewing Company is now canning beer with its own canning machine, which opened the door for the small brewery in Rome to distribute its brews.
The business bought the canning machine about a year ago which was a 100-thousand dollar investment.
With the pandemic, it took time to get all the products to use with the canning machine, but this week, it made its debut.
Danny Frieden, the co-owner of Copper City brewing company, said they are canning "black hat hacked stout", "The Delta Double IPA," and the "Out of the Stratasbeer" New England IPA.
Frieden said, "Adding the canning line is a great big deal. That is a big step for a brewery this size. So that means you are right on the edge of full distribution and that's when it gets extremely scary because then you're too big to be small and too small to be big."
Copper City expects to deliver as far as Syracuse and locally to Marcy Beverage, Price Chopper, and Hannaford.
During the pandemic, they produced barrel-aged beers that should be ready soon.
Owners say their next investment will be more patio space.