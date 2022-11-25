Cornerstone Community Church in Utica holds annual Black Friday toy sale

UTICA, N.Y. – The Cornerstone Community Church and The Oneida Square Project worked together to collect toys for a special Black Friday sale that provided toys for more than 300 kids in the community.
This is the 10th year organizations have worked together to offer toys at an 80% discount, which allows families to pay $6 to get three gifts for each child on their list.
The church works with community organizations to identify families that could use the help for the holidays. About 90 families were assisted this year.
The event was set up as a drive-thru and volunteers brought the bags outside for curbside pick-up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Anyone looking to donate toys can contact Cornerstone Community Church on Facebook.