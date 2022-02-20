Cornhole tournament at Fitness Mill raises awareness for cancer program

UTICA, N.Y. - The morning snow squall didn't stop multiple people from coming out and throwing bean bags for a good cause. One team, one family is a local cornhole organization that teamed up with the Fitness Mill to hold a cornhole tournament to raise funds for 'Lyme for Luke.'
Luke Radel, a New Hartford high school senior, is battling Hodgkin's lymphoma and wants to help other families with sick children through his fundraising efforts.
Eric Decarlis, a special needs fitness director at Fitness Mill, said this event is very personal to him.
Decarlis said, "we teamed up to do a fundraiser for Lyme for Luke, it's a good family friend of mine who recently got diagnosed with Hodgkin's stage four lymphoma so we are raising funds for him and the Golisano Pediatric Cancer Center."
In September, his classmates wore lime to raise money for new sleeper sofas for parents with children in the pediatric program at the children's hospital.
This will be the first of what they hope to make an annual event. it's called "The Cornhole Showdown at Live it Downtown."