Counties work together to help Frankfort bakery workers losing their jobs this month

UTICA, N.Y. – Herkimer and Oneida counties are coming together to help more than 200 people who will be out of work after Granny’s Kitchen in Frankfort closes later this month.
The 206 employees at the plant were notified in February that the facility was scheduled to close on May 23.
Granny’s Kitchen, formerly Weston Foods and now operating as WB Frozen, is located on Industrial Park Drive.
The job fair for the bakery workers will be held at the Jorgensen Athletic Center on Mohawk Valley Community College’s Utica campus from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, May 4.
The counties are working with the state labor department and The Center in Utica to assist the workers.