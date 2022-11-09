Cousins working on ancestral artifact investigation at Colgate University; several returned to Oneida Indian Nation

HAMILTON, NY -- In an emotional ceremony in the Chapel House at Colgate University 1,520 cultural artifacts were repatriated to the Oneida Indian Nation.
The funerary objects and artifacts that tell stolen stories were given back to the Oneida Indian Nation after years of being housed at Colgate University’s Longyear Museum of Anthropology.
This is one of the largest collections of repatriated objects and artifacts in New York to date. This is the fifth of a series starting in 1995 at Colgate University, according to Oneida Indian Nation Representative Ray Halbritter.
“The objects being returned today will now be back in their rightful hands,” Halbritter said.
Halbritter said the remains of seven ancestors for burial were returned in 1995.
In 2002, two ancestral remains were returned, a 2019 repatriate brought back a sacred mask to the Oneida Indian Nation. In 2020, a repatriation brought back six more ancestral remains according to Halbritter.
On Wednesday, 1,520 items were returned as those who worked tirelessly to investigate the origins of the artifacts looked on.
Two women who worked closely on the investigation into these ancestral artifacts at Colgate University’s Longyear Museum of Anthropology learned through one artifact and investigation that they are cousins.
Their emotional journey embodies the very reason that educational institutions, and cultural centers are investigating and returning these artifacts to Native Americans.
Former Interim Curator at Longyear Museum of Anthropology, Kaytlynn Lynch told part of her story. She found out a woman she was working alongside in the museum was a relative.
“We found each other at Colgate and bonded over our shared Onondaga family line,” Lynch said. “The line we connected through is Oneida women - a line made known to us by our ancestors, through a sacred belonging, that was kept in a basement of the alumni hall for decades.”
Like many family stories passed down through ancestors, these stories were lost to their families because they were in the hands of others who, while good-intentioned, had in a way, stolen them from another people.
Lisa Latocha, Community Liaison at Longyear Museum of Anthropology was able to bond with Lynch as the two discovered their family history through an artifact discovered at the very museum where they were working.
“We got to open up all the books and we got to see what was really here,” Latocha said.
She spoke of years that were lost. “They stole our identity. They stole our belongings. They stole our ways of thinking and they stole our language,” Latocha said. “They ripped our tongues out of our mouths. Returning some of these items will give back our identities and return us back to who we originally were.”
Colgate University President Brian Casey gave a humble apology to the Oneida Indian Nation as well as a promise.
“Many of the items being repatriated or rematriated came into the hands of the university’s possession through a collection acquired in 1959, one that should never have been acquired,” Casey said. “For this, I am sorry.”
“This moment was years in the making and follows countless hours of painstaking investigations in collaboration between members of the Oneida Indian Nation and the Colgate staff in the Longyear Museum of Anthropology,” Casey said.
Casey promised future collaboration, repatriation and conversations between Colgate University and the Oneida Indian Nation as sacred and significant objects of the Oneida people are identified in Colgate’s collections.
“The University will continue to work through careful processes on cataloguing and investigating the history of its collections and the story and meaning of the objects now found within them,” Casey said.
The bigger picture is the hope that other educational and cultural institutions learn from this and return any museum collection items that belong to Native Americans to their ancestors and rightful owners.
“Whether they are displayed to the public or lost in unknown storage rooms, the 1,520 objects being repatriated today include items that played an important role in our most sacred burial rights,” Halbritter said.
Items that “would line the burial or cover our ancestors at rest were taken from these sites,” Halbritter said. “These objects are not simply relics of an earlier era. They are involved in spiritual purposes.”
The University and the Nation with the help of a grant from the Native American Grave Protection and Repatriation Act have restored items to their rightful owners.
“As we come together for this ceremony, we are not simply recovering the items that were interred with our ancestors,” Halbritter said. “We are regaining nothing less than the history of our people and our story in this region.”
Halbritter spoke about the mutual promises made between colonists and the Oneida Indian Nation during a time when the outcome of the Revolutionary War was uncertain. At that time, he said his people vowed to either enjoy the fruits of victory with the colonists or be buried alongside them.
Historically, that loyalty was not repaid.
“For decades, too many museums and other educational and cultural institutions have followed indefensible practices,” Halbritter said. “These practices have been allowed to continue under the belief that preserving history is of the ultimate importance, without questioning the means of doing so.”