Crazy Clam in Sylvan Beach to open under new ownership

SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. – The Crazy Clam in Sylvan Beach will open its doors in the next few weeks, but this time it’ll be under new ownership.
Shane Carney, the owner of Pizza Boys in New York Mills bought the popular beach spot and says they’re doing some remodeling but he still plans to open this summer.
"Everybody's excited and the crew's excited to come back and I know everybody up there can't wait for us to open,” Carney said.
No exact date has been set for opening as of Wednesday.
Carney says he plans to keep a similar menu and, of course, keep the restaurant name.