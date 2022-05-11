CVA becomes part of Connected Community Schools

ILION, N.Y. – Central Valley Academy in Ilion has joined the growing group of Connected Community Schools offering tools and services for kids and parents throughout the Mohawk Valley.
The organization’s mission is to help ensure families’ basic needs are met so students can focus on their education.
Connected Community Schools is a collaborative effort between more than 200 local businesses and community agencies to help make resources available to local families.
“Whether it's, do you need shoes? Do you need a jacket? Do you need someone to go to for support to help you? Do you need to be connected to a community resource to support you like mental health, a doctor, a dentist? Support that they need,” said Danielle Martin of Connected Community Schools.
The organization serves 20,000 students in 13 districts throughout the region.
For more information, click here.