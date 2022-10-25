CycleNation, supporting the fight against stokes, set for Thursday

UTICA, N.Y. -- CycleNation, a relay-style cycling event that supports the fight against strokes, will take place Thursday.
More than 100 participants will take part in the event, located at Carbone Athletics at the Fitness Mill, on Oriskany Street.
Stroke Survivor, Audrey Ventura will be there to share her story as well as Specialist in Interventional Neurology, Dr. Varum Reddy who will speak on the subject.
Those who attend CycleNation will learn ways to prevent a stroke and the signs and symptoms to watch out for. The funds raised at the event will help the American Stroke Association, fund research and education about strokes.
The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the cycling will take place between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. with awards set to immediately follow.