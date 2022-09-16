Daughter remembers father on National POW/MIA Recognition Day

UTICA, N.Y. -- The third Friday of September each year, we take time to honor missing in action prisoners of war.
A ceremony was held at the Parkway Center in Utica Friday morning by the Military Order of the Purple Hearth Chapter 490 and the Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 944 in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
Susan Keating, daughter of Master Sgt. Kenneth M Roraback, who served in Vietnam, spoke about her last memories of her father.
"He went to Vietnam just days before I turned three," Keating said.
"I think that growing up, I was told that sometimes they are not going to remember, but these ceremonies show that that's not true," Keating said
Her father is one of more than 2,500 missing POW's from Vietnam.
"He was a radio tech on top of being special forces," Keating said. "He relayed information.
She said the day he was captured, he relayed the information, completed his task, and was captured shortly after.
There are more than 81,600 American prisoners of war who have gone missing. Their families have similar stories.
"I didn't know what was happening," Keating said, "...but I knew these people were coming to our house dressed in uniform, and my mother would cry. Someone tried to explain to me that my father was captured. Years later and eventually the understanding grew.
Keating tells us on Nov. 24, 1963, her father's camp was overrun and he was taken prisoner. They don't have a ton of information.
"My mother kept a satchel of all the news clippings," Keating said. She still has that satchel.
"A journalist interviewed him in camp," she said, "...him and the three other POW's. My mother kept that. She couldn't talk about it."
Roraback's remains have not been found.