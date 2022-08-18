Dave Portnoy rates Utica restaurants as part of One Bite Pizza Reviews

UTICA, N.Y. – David Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, was in Utica at the end of July to try pizza from three local restaurants for his One Bite Pizza Reviews.
Portnoy stopped by O’Scugnizzo Pizzeria on Bleecker Street, Slice on Genesee Street and Nina’s Pizza, also on Genesee Street.
Portnoy, who is known for his brutally honest reviews, gave all of the pizzerias ratings above 7 out of 10.
After the first bite at Slice, Portnoy said, “Of all the places I’ve gone today, and I’m not just saying this because the owner’s there, this is probably my first go-to, because it’s so skinny and I like the crisp. My one thing would maybe be, give me a slight more crust, if possible. But either way, I’ve done 12 reviews, I’m giving this a 7.7.”
Portnoy went to Nina’s where he noticed a more unique dough texture and a surprising dessert option, which prompted the first watermelon review on the series.
Portnoy asked the owners if there was a Greek influence to the dough, and they said it’s more of a bagel texture.
“I’m going to go 7.3. I think it’s really good quality stuff, and I say it a lot but this could be your local place you never get tired of, you’re like ‘oh yeah I could come here every time,” Portnoy said.
The watermelon, however, stole the show.
“I was not expecting this watermelon to be this good. Again, I’ve had so much watermelon, I’ve had Smith County watermelon, the king of the watermelon sent to me from Mississippi…this is great watermelon. I’m going to go 8.7 on the watermelon.”
Like many from outside the region, Portnoy had trouble pronouncing O’Scugnizzo, but he did give the upside-down pizza the highest score of the day.
“This is where you’ve got to factor in how I do my reviews. If this place was just, I don’t know, opened four years ago had no history, no family – it’s a mid-seven review. Now, you’re going to say that should be the score, but it’s an 8.1. It’s an 8.1 because it’s one of the places you have to hit, like if you’re doing a pizza tour…”
Portnoy said the fact that the pizzeria has been in business for more than 100 years factored into his score.