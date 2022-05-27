Decorated Camden veteran inducted into New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame

CAMDEN, N.Y. – A Vietnam War veteran from Camden has been inducted into the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame in recognition of his service.
Renny Parker was a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the war. He earned a Purple Heart after he was wounded in February of 1968 during a mission near Quang Tri City.
Parker also earned a Bronze Star Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal.
Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47, visited Parker in Camden to present him with a plaque, poster and book to commemorate his induction.
“I am proud to recognize Renny with induction into the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame,” Sen. Griffo said. “Renny, who is the recipient of a Purple Heart, selflessly and courageously served his country during the Vietnam conflict. He has made it a priority to support veterans and Gold Star families and has continued to be an active, dedicated and instrumental part of several veterans’ organizations in the region. On behalf of the 47th Senate District, I thank Renny for his service, appreciate the sacrifices that he has made on our behalf and commend his commitment to ensuring that our veterans and their families are never forgotten.”
Parker is also a Gold Star parent. His son, U.S. Marine Sgt. Elisha Parker, was killed in combat in Iraq in 2006.
Parker remains actively involved in many local military and veterans organizations. He’s a member of the local chapters of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Vietnam Veterans of America, and has raised thousands of dollars for the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.