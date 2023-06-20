Dedicated Oneida County Legislator of 25 Years Passes Away

UTICA, N.Y. -- Oneida County Legislator William Hendricks, Sr. has passed away.
Hendricks's daughter Sonya said that her father was a great man, who helped the community as the first Black Oneida County legislator.
Sonya said that her father was dedicated to helping everyone in the community, even supplying 100 turkeys for those in need one year during the holidays.
"As the first Black representative in this esteemed position, he broke barriers and paved the way for future leaders, leaving an indelible mark on the region's political landscape," she said.
She said that her father was a kind, empathetic and unwavering person, who was committed to "uplifting marginalized communities and addressing key social issues."
She said that her father's legacy will continue to inspire future generations, "reminding us of the importance of diversity, representation, and the pursuit of a more equitable society."
Sonya mentioned that her parents were married for over 50 years. Her mother passed away in 2021.
Hendricks's obituary states that he was "a big history buff, enjoyed family and was an avid fisherman."
Hendricks was 73 years old.
A funeral service will take place tomorrow.