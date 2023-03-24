Denti Elementary School students bring 'High School Musical' to the stage

ROME, N.Y. – Students at Denti Elementary School are taking the stage to perform “High School Musical” Friday night in the Strough Middle School auditorium. Opening night was on Thursday.
The show is based on the Disney original movie “High School Musical,” which first aired in 2006.
The story focuses on Troy and Gabriella, two students who are trying to navigate the divide between the cliques at East High School. Can music bring the two together?
The cast includes:
- Ryan Bush as Troy Bolton
- Elayna Koor as Gabriella Montez
- Jacob Vanderhoof as Chad Danforth
- Lily Riolo as Taylor McKessie
- Alexis Pape as Sharpay Evans
- Logan Edick as Ryan Evans
- Logan Delano as Jack Scott
- Emmalise Hunley as Kelsi Neilson
- Alora Woodlan as Ms. Darbus
- Emmett Newton as Coach Bolton
- Jason Tucker as Zeke Baylor
- Annika Coriale as Martha Cox
- Ashton Lewthwaite as Ripper
- Mason Fox as Jason
- Richard Meier as James
- Estelle Previte as Susan
- Adeena Adnan as Cathy
- Ryla Kent as Cyndra
- Lorenzo Rizzo as Kratnoff
- Dylan Pietrowski as Mongo
- Claire Hecox-Larribee as Ms. Tenny
- Grace Knopka as Moderator
- Raynee Butters as Drum Major
The ensemble includes: Jayna Blanchard, Leia Benko, Anthony Cowling, Peyton Crill, Alexandra Drake, Dominic DiPaolo, Skyla DelValle, Braylee Endel, Clairese Frankey, Rihanna Henderson, Averie Larsen, Nicadema Logan, Laurens Lopez-Cante, Ally Poole, Lucas Parker, Ruthie Previte, Brianna Rothrock, Evelyn Roux, Brianna Storms, Elianna Sanchez, Karli Sims, Kathryn Sims, Madalyn Selva, Marley Seymour and Mariah Tebbetts.
The stage crew and set design crew include: Cameron Adams, Henry Colmey, Kylie Cullop, Nathon Cullop, Elizabeth Dietrich, Hayley Farr, Jessica Hart, Rachel Horowitz, Trenee Kirk, Steven Light, Morgan Pecord, Priscilla Previte, Julian Reynolds, RubyRae Rivera, Grace Sabia, Olivia Seaton, Kayedyn Secor, Emma Smaldon, Nora Swan, Adrianne Thomas, Matthew Vescio, Delilah White and Ava Wright.
The production staff includes:
- Sarah Anderson, musical director
- Nicole Cary, director
- Patrick Anderson, assistant director
- Taylor Yerrick and Jessica Hart, set design
- Paris Freeman, sound/lighting design
- Barb Vacca, costume design
Admission to the show is free. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.