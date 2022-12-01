Department of Transportation, MV Region, donated to 'Stuff the Bus' Thursday

MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Transportation, Mohawk Valley Region, donated to 'Stuff the Bus' on Thursday.
The team collected donations and invited other agencies in the Utica State Office Building to participate in the donation. A pick-up at the USOB was organized and those who participated helped fill the bus.
“We are so excited to support our community and the efforts of the Stuff the Bus Campaign again this year. We are all happy to donate toys to be distributed in the areas that we serve every day,” NYSDOT Regional Director, Linda Lubey said.
The bus travels around the Mohawk Valley to local businesses that participate as drop-off locations and pick-up stops. All toys donated will benefit local children in need this holiday season.