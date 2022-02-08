Desserts Beyond the Ordinary opens in North Utica

A beloved downtown Utica bakery has decided to haul their cookies to the city's north side.
Desserts Beyond the Ordinary opened their doors in the North Utica Shopping Plaza Tuesday morning. The move was prompted when a developer had other plans for the downtown building. Judging from the foot traffic Tuesday morning, the North Utica location was a wise choice.
"It's been great. We estimated to be very busy and we were even a lot busier than that. We've made a ton of stuff and we've had to replenish several times already," says owner, Lori Leone. The colorful pasty case is a mix of traditional Italian pastries, like tiramisu and pusties, and more contemporary unique chef's creations.
Downtown, they served lunch, too, and their main clientele was downtown business people. They're looking forward to being open weekends and some nights, and bringing their sweet treats to a larger customer base.
"Our main source of business there was the downtown community lunch business. We did have a pastry and cake business, we did great at Christmas time, but we didn't have the foot traffic that we will have here, so we're really looking forward to that busyness," says Leone.
For now, it's coffee and desserts only. Soon, they'll add grab & go salads and soups.
Hours are Tuesday-Thursday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday mornings, 9 a.m. - noon.