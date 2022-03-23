Development underway at former Bossert Manufacturing site

UTICA, N.Y. – United Auto Supply is building a newer, bigger store at the former Bossert Manufacturing site in West Utica, where it moved nearly a decade ago.
Construction crews have been at the site moving dirt around to make way for the new store.
Upstate Cerebral Palsy will move into the space currently occupied by United Auto Supply.
“Now you have not only a new building that was put up roughly in 2013, you're going to have another new building on that site, so it will be fully occupied, it will be re-landscaped, there will be sidewalks all the way around it, and it just adds to as you're going down the North/South Arterial, it's the growth of the City of Utica, and it's the growth of West Utica,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri.
The Bossert Manufacturing site was vacant for about 25 years before it was purchased by United Auto Supply.