Dog abandoned at Herkimer County Humane Society ready to find forever home

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Miracle, the dog who was abandoned at the Herkimer County Humane Society in February, is ready to find her forever home.

Miracle has been recovering with a foster family after undergoing surgeries and treatments for the effects of neglect and overbreeding.

Representatives from the humane society say Miracle needs a quiet home without any children and preferably without any other hyper pets.

To request an adoption application, email HCHS@mail.com.

Miracle was dumped in the parking lot of the humane society in the frigid cold the night of Feb. 5. She wandered overnight until she was found by humane society workers the next day. Between the care of the shelter team and her foster family, Miracle has been nursed back to health.

Paul-Carlos Palenzuela, 58, was arrested following the investigation into Miracle’s abandonment. He is facing two counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, as well as failure to provide proper sustenance and abandonment of an animal.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 2.