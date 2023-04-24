 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog abandoned at Herkimer County Humane Society ready to find forever home

  • Updated
  • 0

The dog that was nursed back to health after being abandoned at the Herkimer County Humane Society in February is now up for adoption.

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Miracle, the dog who was abandoned at the Herkimer County Humane Society in February, is ready to find her forever home.

Miracle has been recovering with a foster family after undergoing surgeries and treatments for the effects of neglect and overbreeding.

Miracle the dog

Representatives from the humane society say Miracle needs a quiet home without any children and preferably without any other hyper pets.

To request an adoption application, email HCHS@mail.com.

Miracle was dumped in the parking lot of the humane society in the frigid cold the night of Feb. 5. She wandered overnight until she was found by humane society workers the next day. Between the care of the shelter team and her foster family, Miracle has been nursed back to health.

Paul-Carlos Palenzuela, 58, was arrested following the investigation into Miracle’s abandonment. He is facing two counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, as well as failure to provide proper sustenance and abandonment of an animal.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 2.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you