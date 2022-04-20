Dog with rare medical condition needs a new home

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Susquehanna SPCA is looking for a home for a new dog at the shelter with a rare medical condition.
Lollypop Farm in Monroe County took the dog, Louie, into their shelter after his owner could no longer care for him. However, their shelter is not ideal for his condition.
Louie is a 4-year-old English bull terrier and Rottweiler mix who has a rare genetic condition called ‘double muscling,’ which causes him to walk stiffly and makes it difficult for him to open his mouth.
SQSPCA volunteered to take Louie to their shelter in Cooperstown to try and find him an adoptive or foster home. Members of the two shelters actually met at the NEWSChannel 2 station Wednesday to make the handoff.
Executive Director Stacie Haynes says while Louie’s condition is serious, he can have a good quality of life with the right owner.
Anyone interested in learning more about adopting Louie can contact the SQSPCA at 607-547-8111.