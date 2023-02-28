Dominicans celebrate home country's Independence Day with flag-raising in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Members of the Dominican community gathered at Utica City Hall Monday to raise the flag of the Dominican Republic in celebration of the country’s Independence Day.
The country is celebrating 179 years as an independent nation.
Thousands of Dominicans live in the Utica area and strive to keep their customs and traditions alive in the community.
“We cannot forget our culture,” said Roberto Longo, who attended Monday’s flag-raising event. “Even though we live in the United States of America and most of us are United States citizens, we carry our flag and our patronage in our heart for our country.”
At the event, Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri also acknowledged what he called the “warmth, honesty and integrity” of the Dominicans who have made the city their home.