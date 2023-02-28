 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern
Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions may impact the afternoon commute. Slippery roads are
likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady snow will mix with freezing drizzle
today before tapering off this later this afternoon. The snow
will be wet with a high water content...making shoveling very
difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Dominicans celebrate home country's Independence Day with flag-raising in Utica

  • Updated
  • 0

The Dominican Republic flag is flying over Utica following a ceremony on Monday.

UTICA, N.Y. – Members of the Dominican community gathered at Utica City Hall Monday to raise the flag of the Dominican Republic in celebration of the country’s Independence Day.

The country is celebrating 179 years as an independent nation.

Thousands of Dominicans live in the Utica area and strive to keep their customs and traditions alive in the community.

“We cannot forget our culture,” said Roberto Longo, who attended Monday’s flag-raising event. “Even though we live in the United States of America and most of us are United States citizens, we carry our flag and our patronage in our heart for our country.”

At the event, Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri also acknowledged what he called the “warmth, honesty and integrity” of the Dominicans who have made the city their home.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you