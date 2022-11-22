Donated snacks to be sent to Africa for National Guard Members

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Tuesday Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the staff of the Veteran’s Outreach Center, packed donated snacks that will be sent to National Guard members serving in Africa.
"I sincerely appreciate all our guard members do to keep us all safe and hope this small token of appreciation by our local community members provides some cheerfulness during the holidays,” Buttenschon said.
“The hardest part of a deployment is always being so far away from home and your loved ones, being away during the holidays makes the experience so much worst but, nothing brings a smile to a Soldier's face more than packages from home! I am sure grateful that we able to do this for Service members,” Vincent Scalise, founder/executive director of the Utica Center for Development INC said.
Snacks were collected over the last month and will be sent to the 2-108 Charlie and Alpha Companies and the 1st of the 69th who were deployed over this past summer.