Dozens of golf balls distributed to young golfers at Valley View

UTICA, N.Y. -- Local resident Phil Bailey is helping put kids on a good “course” in life.
Every year, he donates dozens of golf balls to the children enrolled in the golf clinic at Valley View.
Bailey himself started playing the sport young, and he feels the benefits from the game have carried with him his entire life. He hopes to do the same with local youngsters who are just getting into the game of golf themselves.
“I started out as a young kid playing golf at like seven, and I played for 63 years, and I just enjoyed the game,” Bailey said. “You meet a lot of good people, have a lot of fun, so I like to give back to the kids who want to do this.”
Bailey says he “hunts” for golf balls around where he lives, which conveniently for him, is right off of a golf course. So, he wants to thank all of the golfers who have lost their golf balls because they are now being put to a very good use.