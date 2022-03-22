 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN PARTS OF CENTRAL NEW
YORK...

Relative humidity will drop as low as 15 to 25 percent this
afternoon, along with northwest winds gusting 15 to 30 mph,
highest towards the Catskills. These dry and breezy conditions
will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon in
parts of central New York. Be sure to heed the New York State Burn
Ban which went into effect on March 16.

Dunham Public Library collecting donations for Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0
Dunham Public Library collects donations for Ukraine

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Dunham Public Library, in Whitesboro, is collecting toiletry items for people in Ukraine, displaced by the war happening in their country.

They're partnering with the humanitarian arm of the Church of Nazarene to provide items like toothbrushes, shampoo, and tiny stuffed animals, for children. Those interested in donating, but not shopping, can also give a monetary donation of 40, which would provide three kits.

"I think we just wanted to do something to help. Right? They're fighting for democracy and here we are safe and warm and our bellies are full. Couple weeks ago we started with the Ukrainian flag display so people could put it in their windows or something to show a united front," says Library Director, April Bliss.

The donation period runs through April 15th. Bliss says the response has been heartwarming.

"I think we're going to have more than we anticipated," says Bliss. "I think we just want to do something."

Approved items include: Shampoo (12-18 oz.)

Bars of soap (bath size or larger)

Toothpaste (4-6.4 oz.)

Box of Band-Aids (30 or more)

Fingernail clipper

Sturdy comb

Hand towels

Pocket-sized packages of tissues

Beanie Baby-sized stuffed toy

Recommended for you