Dunham Public Library collecting donations for Ukraine

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Dunham Public Library, in Whitesboro, is collecting toiletry items for people in Ukraine, displaced by the war happening in their country.
They're partnering with the humanitarian arm of the Church of Nazarene to provide items like toothbrushes, shampoo, and tiny stuffed animals, for children. Those interested in donating, but not shopping, can also give a monetary donation of 40, which would provide three kits.
"I think we just wanted to do something to help. Right? They're fighting for democracy and here we are safe and warm and our bellies are full. Couple weeks ago we started with the Ukrainian flag display so people could put it in their windows or something to show a united front," says Library Director, April Bliss.
The donation period runs through April 15th. Bliss says the response has been heartwarming.
"I think we're going to have more than we anticipated," says Bliss. "I think we just want to do something."
Approved items include: Shampoo (12-18 oz.)
Bars of soap (bath size or larger)
Toothpaste (4-6.4 oz.)
Box of Band-Aids (30 or more)
Fingernail clipper
Sturdy comb
Hand towels
Pocket-sized packages of tissues
Beanie Baby-sized stuffed toy