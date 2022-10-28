Dunham Public Library unveils newly-renovated manor house

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Renovations at the Dunham Public Library manor house are complete and community leaders joined the Board of Trustees for a ribbon cutting on Friday to celebrate.
The rehabilitation project addressed structural issues and helped to brighten up the gloomy building, which was built in 1853.
“It had to be renovated for modern purposes. It's almost all offices and workspace now. We had a lot of issues making sure it was ready for technology. All the computers, all the printers we needed here, the staff needed here,” said Susan Collver of the Board of Trustees.
Funding for the project came from The Community Foundation of Oneida & Herkimer Counties as well as the state education department’s Public Library Construction Grant Program.