Early registration opens for 2023 Patriot Run/Walk in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Early registration for the annual Patriot Run/Walk in Rome started Monday morning.
This year’s event will take place on June 11 at the Wingate Hotel in the Griffiss Business and Technology Park. There is a 5K run, a 10K run, a 5K wheelchair division and a 2-mile walk.
Participants who sign up early, by Feb. 26, will pay a discounted registration fee of $20. After that date, registration will still be open for $25 through May 28. The cost will be $30 for anyone who signs up between May 29 and June 11.
Anyone who signs up by May 22 will get a T-shirt with their registration fee.
This year’s event is in memory of U.S. Marine Corps Lcpl. Daniel Geary, of Rome, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2009.
The Patrick Run/Walk is held by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 944.
For more information or to register, click here.
Money raised through the event supports outreach efforts like visits and gifts for veterans in hospitals and nursing homes.
The group also helps with local veterans' ceremonies and is actively involved in civic events and programs like ROTC.