East Utica Classic holds gala fundraiser for children's medical needs

UTICA, N.Y. - Thousands of dollars were donated to children and families in need by the non for profit East Utica Classic gala in Daniele's at Valley View.
East Utica Classic has been helping thousands of families over the past 12 years. In the last three years, over 75 thousand dollars have been provided to families and children in need.
The money raised helps families with medical expenses, which Joe Cracchiolo, president of East Utica Classic said can be unimaginable at times.
Cracchiolo said, "It's a huge deal with a lot of this area because you don't actually know the minor details that kids are going through and parents traveling...anything we can do to help to ease that burden that's what we try to do."