Easter-themed games and activities on the schedule for Utica Zoo's 'Eggstravaganza'

UTICA, N.Y. – Employees at the Utica Zoo were preparing Friday for the annual "Eggstravaganza" ahead of the Easter holiday. The event will happen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
There will be games, activities, vendors, food trucks, live music and, of course, a visit from the Easter Bunny.
“There will be six activity and game stations, where kids and adults if they would like to, can go around and play games. It’s all centered around eggs and the animals that lay them,” said Allie Snyder, director of marketing and community engagement at the zoo.
Some of the games include duck fishing, egg balance, carrot toss and the egg guessing game. Scavenger hunt bingo is on the schedule as well.
There are also magic shows with Jim Okey and character meet and greets, with special appearances by Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” and Spiderman.
Admission to Eggstravaganza is included with normal admission, but it does cost $4 to participate in the featured games and activities.