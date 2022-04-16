 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to
11 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland,
Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and Southern Oneida
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy, wet snow could cause scattered
power outages. Snowfall rates could be as high as 1 to 2 inches
an hour, with isolated areas approaching 3 inches an hour at
times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Eggstravaganza returns to Utica Zoo

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, NY - It was a little chilly, and a little rainy Saturday, but that didn't stop families from heading out to the Utica Zoo for some Easter fun.

The zoo's annual eggstavaganza returned after being cancelled the past few years due to the pandemic.

This year's event featured live music, food trucks, plenty of vendors, and even a magician. Families were also able to participate in egg-themed games and even get pictures taken with the Easter bunny.

A magical day at Utica Zoo's Eggstravaganza

"We had a great week because of school being out” said Utica Zoo Executive Director Andria Heath. “People were all over the zoo grounds enjoying the animals, our new playground, we have a lot more in store for the season. We're just looking forward to the weather getting warmer, so that every day can feel like a good spring-summer day at the Utica Zoo”.

The Utica Zoo is open year round from 10 am to 4:30 pm, with the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Recommended for you