Enchanted Forest Water Safari Closes For Season After Labor Day

OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- New York's largest water theme park Enchanted Forest Water Safari will be closed for the season after Labor Day.
The park, which contains more than 50 rides and attractions, including 33 heated water rides, opened up the 2023 season on June 14.
Labor Day (Sept. 4) marks the unofficial end of Summer for those who attend Enchanted Forest Water Safari.
The park is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. this Monday (Labor Day).
