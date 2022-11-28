Enjoy a holiday concert at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute on Dec. 10

UTICA, N.Y. -- Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute will host a holiday concert on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
'TAKE3: Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' is part of the museum's 'Concerts in the Court' series in downtown Utica, on Genesee Street.
Classically trained trio 'TAKE3' includes Lindsay Deutsch on violin, Jason Stoll on piano, and Mikala Schmitz on cello. Holiday classics such as 'All I Want for Christmas is You' and 'Silent Night' among others will be performed by the three musicians for you to enjoy.
The Museum opens at 6:30 p.m and there will be a cash bar available for guests. Tickets cost anywhere from $15 to $38.
For more information, you can go to their website or call the box office at 315-797-0055. All concerts part of the museum's series, include late-night admission to the Museum and during intermission and a 15-minute gallery talk by a curator.