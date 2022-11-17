Enjoy New Years' Eve on Genesee Street with a party

UTICA, N.Y. -- The downtown Utica, New Years' Eve celebration was announced by Mayor Robert Palmieri at the Utica Bank Center Thursday.
The event will take place on Genesee Street and will include food, live music and ice carvings. The chili cookoff between the Utica Police and Fire Departments will be back for this year's event too. The competition will be open for the public to vote on.
Mayor Palmieri says the event is a great opportunity for individuals and families to enjoy the holiday while having some fun.
On Dec. 31 Genesee Street near the Bank of Utica will be shut down and the countdown to the New Year will appear on the clock tower.