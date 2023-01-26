Excellus donates $90K to ICAN to support program that helps homeless young mothers

UTICA, N.Y. – ICAN received a $90,000 donation from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield on Thursday to support Evelyn’s House, a program that helps young mothers, and young women who are pregnant, find homes.
The funding will help Evelyn’s House connect women with prenatal and postpartum care, transitional housing and a supportive community of their peers.
“We are very thankful to Excellus BlueCross BlueShield for not only providing generous support for the impactful work we’re doing locally, but also for their research and recognition of the maternal health crisis that disproportionately affects women of color on a regional and national level,” said Steven Bulger, ICAN CEO and executive director. “We look forward to working together to increase the health and well-being of women in our care and beyond.”
Evelyn’s House has a transitional shelter in Utica that provides housing and support to homeless young women ages 16 to 24 who are pregnant or have children.
While there, the young mothers are offered parenting classes and other resources for job seeking, nutrition, mental health and permanent housing.
The shelter is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.