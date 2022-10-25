 Skip to main content
Expired/unused medication 'Take Back' event to be held on Saturday in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- There will be an expired/unused medication "Take Back" event on Saturday, at the Utica Train Station.

Prescription medications as well as over-the-counter medications including, sharps and pet medications will be accepted at the drive-through event. All sharps should be tightly sealed in containers when dropped off.

The Center for Family Life and Recovery, Inc., the Oneida County Sherriff's Office, Utica Police Department and the Oneida County Opioid Task Force are working together to make the event happen.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Railroad Street.

