Fair-friendly weather returns as Deerfield Field Days continue this weekend

DEERFIELD, N.Y. – After inclement weather put a damper on the first day of the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company’s annual field days, there looks to be clear, sunny skies for the rest of the event this weekend.
The field days begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, featuring rides, games, fair food and live music by Broken Rule in the evening. The Fireman’s Parade will also take place at 7 p.m., and Trenton Road will be closed to traffic starting at 6:30 p.m. ahead of the festivities.
On Saturday, the field days will open at noon at a waterball tournament is set for 1 p.m. on the racetrack.
While admission is free, the money spent during the event benefits the fire department, which is why they were happy to see the fair-friendly forecast.
“It's a really good chunk of our fundraising, so we're totally dependent upon the weather but it looks good for today and tomorrow so come down,” said Bob Day, of the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company.
