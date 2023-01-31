'Family Art Program' at Rome YMCA to begin Feb. 6

ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome YMCA and E-98 Art Studio have partnered to create a 'Family Art Program' for kids ages six to 18, that will start on Feb. 6 at the Rome YMCA.
Two-hour classes will be offered from 5-7 p.m. each week for a four-week period. Classes will include subjects such as drawing, charcoal and painting. Classes will take place, each Monday through Feb. 27.
YMCA members will pay $10 and non-members will pay $15. To register you must do so online or at the Rome YMCA, by Feb. 6. The Rome YMCA is located at 301 West Bloomfield Street.