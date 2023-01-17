Family donation supports cookie classes at Arc Herkimer's Copper Café

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Arc Herkimer is using a donation from a local family to hold a series of baking classes for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The $1,000 donation was made to the Copper Café by the Bonacci family in honor of Augustina “Gussie” Brindisi, who recently passed away at 100 years old.
The family also shared the recipe for Gussie’s Italian ricotta cookies, which participants have been learning how to make under the guidance of Copper Café Head Chef Eric Kennedy.
“This is a unique donation for our organization, as the Bonacci family is not only supporting the café but also providing an opportunity for people supported to grow life skills and have a creative outlet,” says Catherine Loomis, Arc Herkimer vice president of community engagement and career development. “An individual with a disability who acquires cooking or baking skills enhances their employability; it is also a great recreational activity, builds social skills by cooking with friends, and increases independence.”
Cookie classes started during the holidays and have continued ever since for both residents of Arc homes and participants of the day habilitation program.
During the classes, participants learn baking skills like measuring, mixing, kitchen cleanup, and giving all of their goodies a taste test.