Family-friendly Halloween weekend in Clinton to begin Saturday

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Clinton will be kicking off Halloween weekend on Saturday with many fun, family-friendly activities.
The Cremeria, will have a special Halloween-inspired menu over the weekend, featuring a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino among other items. There will also be a "Shopiversary" celebration at a store in the village called "Almost Local," happening both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be giveaways, samples as well as special discounts. You can also donate to help a local animal shelter while at the event and in return be entered to possibly win a $100 shopping spree.
Saturday morning, the Kirkland Town Library will be hosting a costume parade at 10:30a.m. Children and their families can join in with their costumes and parade from the library to the center of town. Sweet treats will be passed out to participants, afterward.
There will also be an art exhibit at the Kirkland Art Center. "Exquisite Corpse Exhibition" will showcase the work of 30 artists.
A "Trick or Treat" event will be held in the village from 3p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, among many other things to celebrate a festive weekend.