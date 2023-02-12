Family fun at Old Forge Winter Carnival

OLD FORGE, NY - The 2023 Old Forge Winter Carnival wrapped up Sunday with plenty of fun and activities for the whole family. The highlight of the day was the cardboard sled races, at the McCauley Mountain ski slopes.
Racers showed off their engineering and design skills when it came to building the sleds. The only catch was that the sleds could only be constructed of cardboard and duct tape, but that didn't stop these folks from being creative.
From Sonic sleds to Land Speeder sleds, they came in all shapes and sizes. In fact, there was even a sled for what ails you.
Like the sleds, the racers came in all shapes and sizes too.
“I thought that the kids were having way too much fun, and figured that we should join in on it,” said Jacki Holmes-Hodge of the McCauley Mountain Marvelous Mothers team.
“We will probably take second place, and our cardboard thing will fall apart as we cross the finish line, and we'll all laugh".
The Marvelous Mothers did not take home second prize, but they did take home the prize for most people on a sled with 6 sledders.
Here’s a look at this year’s cardboard sled racing winners.
Fastest Sled: Sonic Boom
Slowest Sled: Ottomobile
Design: The Flying Doughnut
Best Crash: The People
Most Sledders: McCauley Mountain Marvelous Mothers