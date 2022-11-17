 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 knots and waves 9 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
4 inches north of the Thruway Thursday evening. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Family fun 'Believe' festival in New Hartford Saturday

New Hartford 'Believe' Festival

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The New Hartford Volunteer Fire Department is hosting it's very first, holiday festival 'Believe' on Saturday.

The event kicks off with a parade that runs down Graham Avenue to Oxford Road and ends at the Fire House. There will also be 27 different vendors, food trucks, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there too.

The event is intended to bring back some holiday spirit and happy times this holiday season.

'Believe' will take place on the Village Green in New Hartford on the corner of Genesee Street and Oxford Road from 12-4 p.m.

