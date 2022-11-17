Family fun 'Believe' festival in New Hartford Saturday

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The New Hartford Volunteer Fire Department is hosting it's very first, holiday festival 'Believe' on Saturday.
The event kicks off with a parade that runs down Graham Avenue to Oxford Road and ends at the Fire House. There will also be 27 different vendors, food trucks, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there too.
The event is intended to bring back some holiday spirit and happy times this holiday season.
'Believe' will take place on the Village Green in New Hartford on the corner of Genesee Street and Oxford Road from 12-4 p.m.