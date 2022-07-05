Farmers market coupons available to older adults through Herkimer County Office for the Aging

The Herkimer County Office for the Aging is helping older adults afford fresh produce by distributing coupons that can be used at participating farmers markets.
Those 60 and older who meet the income requirements will get $25 worth of coupons to use toward fruits and vegetables.
To be eligible, the following household income guidelines must be met:
- One-person household: Monthly income at or below $2,096
- Two-person household: Monthly income at or below $2,823
- Three-person household: Monthly income at or below $3,551
Each eligible senior in the household can get their own coupon book but must be present to sign for them at one of the pick-up locations.
Here is a list of where the coupons will be distributed:
Participating markets and farm stands will display signs so shoppers know the coupons can be used there.