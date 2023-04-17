Father Salerno, longtime local priest, announces retirement

UTICA, N.Y. – Father Joe Salerno will be retiring from the priesthood this summer after serving the Catholic church for 43 years.
For nearly half of his career, Salerno has led the congregation at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Utica. He has also served parishes in Endicott, Binghamton and Lee Center.
He announced his retirement plans during Mass over the weekend. The standing ovation brought him to tears.
“I will remain active; I'm not the kind of guy who can sit down and do nothing. I’ll be here, I’ll be elsewhere celebrating Mass, helping as much as I can - whenever I can,” said Salerno. “It's time for me to step aside so that others can come and pastor this community of faith.”
Father Salerno will retire at the beginning of July, just a month after he turns 75 on June 2.