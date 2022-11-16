Feed Our Vets Food Pantry receives almost $3,000 in donations Wednesday

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- The Feed Our Vets Food Pantry of Utica and New York Mills, welcomed almost $3,000 from donors Wednesday, with hopes of helping local vets and their families with their Thanksgiving meals.
The Herkimer County Hunger Coalition donated a $500 check to the cause, Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center and the Pines Employees also dropped off food donations.
The pantry was very happy to report today's much-needed, generous turnout. The CNY Feed Our Vets Pantry gives out roughly, 25,000 pounds of food each month, feeding 500 veterans and their families.