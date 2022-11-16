 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3
to 6 inches. The highest snow accumulations will be north of the
Thurway and could approach 8 inches in some spots.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Feed Our Vets Food Pantry receives almost $3,000 in donations Wednesday

  • 0

Thanks for giving drive

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- The Feed Our Vets Food Pantry of Utica and New York Mills, welcomed almost $3,000 from donors Wednesday, with hopes of helping local vets and their families with their Thanksgiving meals.

The Herkimer County Hunger Coalition donated a $500 check to the cause, Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center and the Pines Employees also dropped off food donations.

The pantry was very happy to report today's much-needed, generous turnout. The CNY Feed Our Vets Pantry gives out roughly, 25,000 pounds of food each month, feeding 500 veterans and their families.

Recommended for you