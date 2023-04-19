Feed Our Vets launches military tribute banner program

UTICA, N.Y. – Feed Our Vets has launched a military tribute banner program to honor local veterans and help raise money for the food pantry.
The banners cost $90 and will be displayed in the Feed Our Vets Veterans Hall at 502 Broad St.
“It is just another way besides having a food pantry to honor all of the vets with a photo of their face on it from when they were in the military with any kind of note on the bottom of it,” said Richard Synek, founder of Feed Our Vets.
The banners are 20 inches by 40 inches and include a photo, name and branch of service. Only 60 banner spots are available.
For more information or to order a banner, visit: militarytributebanners.org.